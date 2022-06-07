June 7, 2022
OKAY GROOMER:
Greene Hires Pedo-Promoting Alt-Right Agitator Milo Yiannopoulos (David Badash, June 07 | 2022, National Memo)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has hired a far right-wing agitator and activist who appeared to support sexual "relationships" between boys as young as 13 and older men.In 2016 Milo Yiannopoulos said, "I think in the gay world some of the most important, enriching, and incredibly life-affirming, important shaping relationships very often between younger boys and older men."
The MAGA brand.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 7, 2022 12:00 AM