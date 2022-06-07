June 7, 2022
SUNUNU 2024:
REPORT: Granite State's Economy Fifth Best in Nation (Damien Fisher, 6/06/22, NH Journal)
New Hampshire has one of the strongest state economies in the country, with high rates of high-tech jobs, low unemployment, and a GDP growth rate that outperforms California, according to a new data analysis from WalletHub.The report, which looked at how each state's economy has fared since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic recession, ranks the Granite State as the fifth-best economy in America, behind Washington state, Utah, California, and Massachusetts.
