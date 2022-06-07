June 7, 2022
THANKS, VLAD:
Energy crisis reminds us why we need a rapid shift to renewables, says AEMO chief (Sophie Vorrath, 7 June 2022, Renew Economy)
The head of the Australian Energy Market Operator has stressed the continued, rapid build-out of large-scale renewable generation capacity must remains the nation's top priority, both to drive down energy costs and to get the grid to net-zero emissions.Speaking at the Australian Energy Week conference in Melbourne on Tuesday, AEMO chief Daniel Westerman said "getting enough energy into the system" is top of the list of things he worries most about.And the cheapest way to do that, he added, is to ramp up the rollout of large-scale solar and wind energy to the tune of a nine-fold increase - from 15GW today to 140GW by 2050 - which is what is being forecast in AEMO's latest Integrated System Plan.
