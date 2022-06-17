INDICTMENT:





It may be the most important declaration to date in the US House of Representatives' hearings on Jan. 6 -- and it's not a revelation about scheming or skulduggery but rather a solemn plea to all Americans by a revered former judge.





"No American ought to turn away from January 6, 2021, until all of America comes to grips with what befell our country that day, and we decide what we want for our democracy from this day forward," former federal appeals court judge J. Michael Luttig declared in a written statement to the House select committee investigating Jan. 6. [...]





As Luttig said in his written statement, part of which he repeated in oral testimony on Thursday: "It is breathtaking that these arguments even were conceived, let alone entertained by the President of the United States at that perilous moment in history. Had the Vice President of the United States obeyed the President of the United States, America would immediately have been plunged into what would have been tantamount to a revolution within a paralyzing constitutional crisis."





We also learned from Greg Jacob, the vice president's former legal counsel, that even John Eastman, the bizarre right-wing lawyer who hatched the plot to have Pence reject the Electoral College results, realized that action wouldn't survive US Supreme Court scrutiny if constitutionally reviewed by the court. But according to former Trump White House lawyer Eric Herschmann, Eastman was willing to see violence in the streets if that's what it took to keep Trump in power.











