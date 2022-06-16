THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:

During the third in a set of summer hearings held by the House Select Committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack on Thursday, committee members closely scrutinized former President Donald Trump's numerous attempts to coerce Vice President Mike Pence into unilaterally declaring they had won the 2020 election.





The main upshot of the day was not only that "team normal" knew the plan had no constitutional, legal, or historical basis, but also that the main architects of the Jan. 6 plot--specifically Trump attorneys John Eastman and Rudy Giuliani-- knew that their plan would be rejected by any sane judge. Eastman, Giuliani, and Trump pushed the plan anyway, leading to a rioting mob invading the Capitol and the disruption of the electoral count. Pence narrowly escaped potential harm when rioters came within 40 feet of confronting him as he moved to a secure location, the committee revealed on Thursday. On top of these revelations, we also learned that Eastman sought to shield himself from potential criminal liability following the insurrection and his failed attempts at stopping the peaceful transition of power.