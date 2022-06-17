June 17, 2022
VLAD WHO?:
EU backs Ukraine's membership bid as war brings huge shift (Robin Emmott and Max Hunder, 6/17/22, Reuters)
The European Union gave its blessing on Friday to Ukraine to become an official candidate to join the bloc, along with its neighbour Moldova, an historic eastward shift in Europe's outlook brought about by Russia's invasion.Ukraine applied to join the EU just four days after Russian troops poured across its border in February. Four days later, so did Moldova and Georgia - two other ex-Soviet states contending with separatist regions occupied by Russian troops.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 17, 2022 6:52 AM