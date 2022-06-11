June 11, 2022
TOTALLY NOT A DEATH CULT:
Study Shows Widening Gap in Death Rates Between Democratic, Republican U.S. States (MARTIN M. BARILLAS, 6/10/22, Newsweek)
A new study claims that counties that voted for Democratic presidential candidates from 2000 to 2016 had lower death rates than residents of counties that voted for Republicans.Published in the British Medical Journal, the study shows that the difference in death rates between Democratic and Republican counties increased by a factor of more than six times from 2001 to 2019.
Bring in the replacements.
Posted by Orrin Judd at June 11, 2022 7:34 AM