GOTTA FACTOR IN THE CARBON COST OF THE TRAVEL TOO:

There is a clear incentive for them to provide this benefit. Companies are probably worried about their ability to attract talent in states where abortion is, or may become, illegal. They may consider announcing this benefit to be good marketing to workers and consumers appalled by the court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. There's also the fact that paying for an abortion airfare, like the corporate benefit of egg freezing before it, is cheaper than paying for maternity leave.



