June 30, 2022

GOTTA FACTOR IN THE CARBON COST OF THE TRAVEL TOO:

The Corporations Paying for Abortion Travel Are Doing the Right Thing (SHANNON PALUS, JUNE 28, 2022, Slate)

There is a clear incentive for them to provide this benefit. Companies are probably worried about their ability to attract talent in states where abortion is, or may become, illegal. They may consider announcing this benefit to be good marketing to workers and consumers appalled by the court's ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. There's also the fact that paying for an abortion airfare, like the corporate benefit of egg freezing before it, is cheaper than paying for maternity leave.

Just sterilize them when you hire them. 
