DIVORCING THE MOB:

Consider what Brad Raffensperger, Rusty Bowers, Shaye Moss, Ruby Freeman, and too many others to list have been subjected to. Rusty Bowers became a virtual prisoner in his home as his daughter lay dying.





In the weeks that followed, Bowers's neighborhood in Mesa, a suburb east of Phoenix, was practically occupied at times by caravans of Trump supporters. They screamed at Bowers through bullhorns, filmed his home and led parades to ridicule him that featured a civilian military-style truck. At one point, a man showed up with a gun and was threatening Bowers's neighbor.





Among the last things Bowers' daughter saw in this life was Trump crowds accusing her father of pedophilia--because he would not betray his oath by lying. Brad Raffensperger's family received specific threats like "You and your family will be killed very slowly."





Ruby Freeman used to delight in wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with her nickname, "Lady Ruby," but she doesn't dare to wear it now.





I won't even introduce myself by my name anymore. I get nervous when I bump into someone I know in the grocery store who says my name. I'm worried about who is listening. I get nervous when I have to give my name for food orders. I'm always concerned of who is around me. I've lost my name, and I've lost my reputation. I've lost my sense of security.





"Do you know what it's like to be targeted by the president of the United States?" Freeman asked. Those words must have been reverberating in Hutchinson's ears as she contemplated her own path.