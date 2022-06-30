THE GEORGIA IMPEACH

Ty Cobb, who represented Trump in the White House during Robert Mueller's Russia investigation, said this situation is much different than with Mueller. At the time of the Mueller investigation, Cobb believed Trump shouldn't be charged with any crime -- and the President wasn't.





Nor did Cobb believe Mueller's investigation was warranted. Now, that is not the case.





"Here there are many damning facts," said Cobb, who pointed to Hutchinson's testimony that Trump knew his supporters were armed on January 6, riled them up, then appeared to concur with them chanting to hang the vice president as worthy of prosecutors' attention.





If that "isn't insurrection, I don't know what is," he said Wednesday.



