THE WAGES OF PETROPHILIA:

The Queensland government earlier this week was boasting of yet another large wind farm deal - this time for the 230MW Banana Range project near Gladstone - saying it took the number of committed wind and solar projects in the state to more than 50.





The problem is, despite the state Labor government's 50 per cent renewable energy target for 2030, the rollout of wind and solar in the deep north has been way too slow.





Queensland has the lowest share of renewables than any other state on the main grid. It stands at just 20 per cent over the last 12 months, compared to 25 per cent in NSW, 35 per cent in Victoria, and nearly 65 per cent in South Australia. Tasmania is at 100 per cent.



