May 26, 2022
AND THAT'S THE STRICTEST?:
Oklahoma governor signs the nation's strictest abortion ban (SEAN MURPHY, 5/25/22, AP)
The only exceptions in the Oklahoma law are to save the life of a pregnant woman or if the pregnancy is the result of rape or incest that has been reported to law enforcement.The bill specifically authorizes doctors to remove a "dead unborn child caused by spontaneous abortion," or miscarriage, or to remove an ectopic pregnancy, a potentially life-threatening emergency that occurs when a fertilized egg implants outside the uterus, often in a fallopian tube and early in pregnancy.The law also does not apply to the use of morning-after pills such as Plan B or any type of contraception.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 26, 2022 12:00 AM