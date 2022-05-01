OUR BOLSHEVIKS:





Rioters who smashed their way into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, succeeded -- at least temporarily -- in delaying the certification of Joe Biden's election to the White House.





Hours before, Rep. Jim Jordan had been trying to achieve the same thing.





Texting with then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, a close ally and friend, at nearly midnight on Jan. 5, Jordan offered a legal rationale for what President Donald Trump was publicly demanding -- that Vice President Mike Pence, in his ceremonial role presiding over the electoral count, somehow assert the authority to reject electors from Biden-won states.





Pence "should call out all electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all," Jordan wrote.





"I have pushed for this," Meadows replied. "Not sure it is going to happen."





The text exchange, in an April 22 court filing from the congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6 riot, is in a batch of startling evidence that shows the deep involvement of some House Republicans in Trump's desperate attempt to stay in power. A review of the evidence finds new details about how, long before the attack on the Capitol unfolded, several GOP lawmakers were participating directly in Trump's campaign to reverse the results of a free and fair election.