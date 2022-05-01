May 1, 2022
BETWEEN THEIR INVESTMENT IN KEYSTONE AND NORDSTREAM THERE ARE SOME POOR TRUMPISTS:
EU to propose phasing out Russian oil in new sanctions wave (AFP, May 1, 2022)
The EU will propose a phased out ban on Russian oil imports as part of a fresh round of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, sources said on Sunday.The European Commission, which draws up sanctions for the bloc, is currently preparing a text that could be put to the 27 member states as early as Wednesday, diplomats said.Several diplomats said the ban on oil was made possible after a U-turn by Germany, which had said the measure would do too much harm to its economy.
