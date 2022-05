ALL THAT JAZZ #64

Sorry, a couple of days late - should have posted on April 29th!





Happy 100th, Toots!





I didn't realize that today would have been the 100th birthday of the Belgian-born jazz harmonica/guitar/whistling master Toots Thielemans, but then I noticed today's Google Doodle.





Toots was the subject of the very first All That Jazz essay and remains a favorite of mine.





Here he is with another harmonica player you may recognize...







Posted by Foos at May 1, 2022 6:00 AM

Tweet @brothersjudd