NO ONE HATES JUST MEXICANS:

Sikhs murdered at a temple in Oak Creek for visibly practicing their faith.





Black Americans murdered at a church in Charleston for simply being Black in America.





Jews murdered at a synagogue in Pittsburgh for welcoming Muslim refugees.





Latino shoppers murdered at a Wal-Mart in El Paso for representing America's diversity.





White bystanders stabbed on a train in Portland for defending Muslim women from harassment.





Young liberal activists murdered in Norway for supporting multiculturalism.





Muslim worshippers murdered in places as distant as Christchurch and Quebec City for living in a white-majority nation.





The Great Replacement Theory

Almost every one of the white supremacists behind these terrorist attacks represented a living, walking example of the toxic mix formed when the so-called Great Replacement Theory takes over someone's mind.





The theory, which warns of an ongoing "white genocide" by people of color, continues to radicalize largely young white men here and around the world. White nationalists and white supremacists use "the great replacement" as a mechanism to radicalize and recruit members like Payton Gendron.





We now know that Gendron searched online for communities with large black populations before settling on and targeting the Tops Friendly Market. His semi-automatic gun had the N-word written on the barrel in white paint and the number 14 - a known white supremacist slogan. His anti-Black racism could not have been clearer.





Yet it is also important to note how anti-Muslim extremism and other forms of bigotry inspired almost every step of his attack. According to Gendron himself, he was directly inspired by Brenton Tarrant, the white supremacist who murdered 51 Muslims and injured 49 at Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre in New Zealand.