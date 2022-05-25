JUST DON'T SAY WE'RE AT WAR WITH VLAD:





The United States will close the last avenue for Russia to pay its billions in debt back to international investors on Wednesday, making a Russian default on its debts for the first time since the Bolshevik Revolution all but inevitable. [...]





The Biden administration imposed sanctions on Russia's central bank shortly after the start of the war, but it issued a special license exempting bond payments, allowing Russia to continue to pay its loan obligations. But that license was set to expire this week, and the Treasury Department is now saying it will not be renewed. That means American banks will not be able to process debt payments when Russia tries to make them. In total, the Russian government owes about $20 billion worth of bonds, mostly in dollars, and it owes about $500 million in interest payments over the next month, according to Gerard DiPippo, a senior fellow with the economics program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.





"This will make the likelihood of a default now significant," said Adam Smith, a partner at Gibson Dunn and a former Obama administration sanctions official. "We've never done this to an economy like this before."