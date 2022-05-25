DONALD WHO?:

Complete and utter repudiation. That's what a record number of Republican primary voters in Georgia administered to former President Donald Trump this Tuesday. The man Trump blamed for not contesting his narrow 2020 loss in the state, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, won renomination with 74% of the vote.





The man he persuaded to get into the race on the single issue of relitigating the 2020 election, former Sen. David Perdue, finished with only 22%. Kemp not only won far more than the 50% needed to avoid a runoff, he won more than 50% in 158 of Georgia's 159 counties.





On top of that, the man Trump blamed even more than Kemp, Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, was renominated with 52% of the vote. His Trump-endorsed opponent, Rep. Jody Hice, carried only a few small counties outside his congressional district.





Last week, based on the results from earlier primaries, I wrote that it's "not exactly Trump's party" anymore. This week's results underline that. Republican primary voters are not Trump's chess pawns, and Trump, for that matter, is nothing like a chess grandmaster.