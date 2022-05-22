NEVER WASTE A CRISIS; BUT WHY WAIT FOR ONE:

The plan commits to partnerships with renewable businesses and a rapid rollout of solar and wind energy projects, combined with renewable hydrogen deployment in the short term. This includes approval for the first EU-wide hydrogen projects by the summer.





Additionally, a hydrogen accelerator is planned to build 17.5 gigawatts (GW) of electrolyzers. This would fuel the EU industry with 10 million tonnes of renewable hydrogen by 2025. Also in development is a modern regulatory framework for hydrogen.





However, the most significant commitment is to solar energy, with a 28-page dedicated EU Solar Strategy setting out the details.





Simply put, Europe is going ALL in.





Kadri Simson, the EU Energy Commissioner, told the press at public launch of the plan:





By 2030, the share of wind energy in power production capacities will double from the current 33% to 67%. Solar energy will be the biggest source of electricity in the EU by then, with more than half of it coming from rooftops.





Rooftop solar is compulsory for all new public and commercial buildings with usable floor areas larger than 250 square meters by 2026. Current builds must install solar panels by 2027, and residential buildings by 2029.





Even better, the process will be expedited, with rooftop solar permits to be granted within three months.



