GULLIBLE GOOBERS (profanity alert):

There was just one problem. Salazar's claims were easily disprovable. Hours after the video was recorded, Trump campaign staffers reviewed some allegations about Dominion that were almost identical, and it took them less than a day to discover they were baseless. The staffers prepared an internal memo with section headings that read: "Dominion Has No Company Ties To Venezuela," "Dominion And Smartmatic Terminated Their Contract In 2012" and "There Is No Evidence That Dominion Used Smartmatic's Software In The 2020 Election Cycle." Independent fact-checkers came to the same conclusions. Dominion later released a statement calling a version of these allegations that Powell pushed in a lawsuit, "baseless, senseless, physically impossible, and unsupported by any evidence whatsoever." A lawyer for Smartmatic wrote to ProPublica: "There are no ties between Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic -- plain and simple." He added that "Salazar's testimony is full of inaccuracies," strongly denied that Smartmatic's technology was designed to steal Venezuelan elections, and said the company, which operates worldwide, has "registered and counted over 5 billion votes without a single security breach." (Salazar did not respond to requests for comment.)





Salazar's story was just one of many pieces of so-called evidence that members of the coalition have offered as proof that the 2020 election was rigged. That unfounded belief has emerged as one of the most potent forces in American politics. Numerous polls show that over two-thirds of Republicans doubt the legitimacy of the 2020 election. Millions of those Republicans believe foreign governments reprogrammed American voting machines.





ProPublica has obtained a trove of internal emails and other documentation that, taken together, tell the inside story of a group of people who propagated a number of the most pervasive theories about how the election was stolen, especially that voting machines were to blame, and helped move them from the far-right fringe to the center of the Republican Party.





Those records, as well as interviews with key participants, show for the first time the extent to which leading advocates of the stolen-election theory touted evidence that they knew to be disproven or that had been credibly disputed or dismissed as dubious by operatives within their own camp. Some members of the coalition presented this mix of unreliable witnesses, unconfirmed rumor and suspect analyses as fact in published reports, talking points and court documents. In several cases, their assertions became the basis for Trump's claims that the election had been rigged.





Our examination of their actions from the 2020 election to the present day reveals a pattern. Many members of the coalition would advance a theory based on evidence that was never vetted or that they'd been told was flawed; then, when the theory was debunked, they'd move on to the next alternative and then the next.





The coalition includes several figures who have attracted national attention. Retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael T. Flynn, who served briefly as national security adviser to Trump before pleading guilty to lying to law enforcement about his contacts with Russian officials, is the most well known. Patrick Byrne, the former CEO of Overstock.com who left his position after his romantic relationship with the convicted Russian agent Maria Butina became public, is the coalition's chief financier and a frequent intermediary with the press. Powell, who represented Flynn in his attempt to reverse his guilty plea, spearheaded efforts in the courts.





Before Powell arrived at the plantation, Wood had filed a lawsuit in federal court in Atlanta against Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger that sought to stop him from certifying Biden's victory. Soon after Powell showed up, Wood submitted an anonymized declaration from Salazar as evidence of how the election was corrupted. He then filed an emergency motion that sought access to Dominion machines in Georgia to "conduct a forensic inspection of this equipment and the data therein." The case was eventually dismissed, but it would serve as a template for the series of high-profile lawsuits that Powell would file in Arizona, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia.





Salazar's declaration was central to the four lawsuits, and it went further than the assertions he had made in the video. His claim that he could show "the similarity" between anomalies in Venezuelan and American elections expanded to become an allegation that "the DNA of every vote tabulating company's software and system" in the United States was potentially compromised.





Wood told ProPublica, "I was not involved in the vetting, drafting or filing any of the lawsuits filed by Sidney Powell," though his name appears as "of counsel" in all four. A judge sanctioned him in the Michigan case, writing that "while Wood now seeks to distance himself from this litigation to avoid sanctions, the Court concludes that he was aware of this lawsuit when it was filed, was aware that he was identified as co-counsel for Plaintiffs, and as a result, shares the responsibility with the other lawyers for any sanctionable conduct."





All the lawsuits would fail, with judges excoriating the quality of their evidence. It wasn't just the evidence in the lawsuits that was flawed. In fact, much of the evidence that members of the coalition contributed to the stolen election myth outside the courts was also weak. Yet the coalition's failure to prove its theories has not hindered its ability to spread them.





This is the story of how little untruths added up to the "big lie."