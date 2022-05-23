BUILDING A CHURCH BUREAUCRACY SEEMED LIKE SUCH A GOOD IDEA AT THE TIME...:

They were right. I was wrong to call sexual abuse in the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) a crisis. Crisis is too small a word. It is an apocalypse.





Someone asked me a few weeks ago what I expected from the third-party investigation into the handling of sexual abuse by the Southern Baptist Convention's Executive Committee. I said I didn't expect to be surprised at all. How could I be? I lived through years with that entity. I was the one who called for such an investigation in the first place.





And yet, as I read the report, I found that I could not swipe the screen to the next page because my hands were shaking with rage. That's because, as dark a view as I had of the SBC Executive Committee, the investigation uncovers a reality far more evil and systemic than I imagined it could be.





The conclusions of the report are so massive as to almost defy summation. It corroborates and details charges of deception, stonewalling, and intimidation of victims and those calling for reform. It includes written conversations among top Executive Committee staff and their lawyers that display the sort of inhumanity one could hardly have scripted for villains in a television crime drama. It documents callous cover-ups by some SBC leaders and credible allegations of sexually predatory behavior by some leaders themselves, including former SBC president Johnny Hunt (who was one of the only figures in SBC life who seemed to be respected across all of the typical divides).



