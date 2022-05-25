AND PEOPLE WONDER WHY TRUMPISTS VALORIZE VLAD?:

According to recent estimates, there are 150,000 Jews in Russia's "core Jewish population," but more than half a million are entitled to receive Israeli citizenship according to the Law of Return.





One senior Russian Jewish leader for the past 30 years said that between 60% and 70% of the members of her community have left or intend to leave Russia.





"Those in the community who are rich, at least 95% of them, have already left Russia in the past few years since the 2014 war," she said in a Zoom call from an unknown western European location. "Among the young Jews, more than 80% have already left. There was an exodus of people in the hi-tech field. I've left Russia because many figures in our community suggested that it wasn't safe for me to stay there any longer."





The leader thinks that we are living in historic times, and said that she wants to be on the right side of history.





"Our children and grandchildren will ask: 'What did you do during the Russian-Ukrainian war?" she said. "Secondly, there was pressure and there is pressure from the authorities for the leaders of all Jewish communities and institutions to speak out in favor of the war and Russia's President Vladimir Putin. We were not prepared to do that."