May 12, 2022
JUST BEG OUR WAY BACK INTO THE TPP:
US eyes trade deal-lite as Southeast Asian leaders gather (AFP, May 11, 2022)
Former president Barack Obama had proposed the Trans-Pacific Partnership, billing it as a high-standards deal that would let the United States lead the emerging trade order in Asia.His successor Donald Trump trashed the deal, calling free trade unfair to US workers. Biden, seeing the shifting US political mood, has made clear he is in no rush for trade deals -- and China is now seeking to enter the Trans-Pacific Partnership's successor.
All he had to do was reverse everything Donald did. Failure to do so killed his presidency.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 12, 2022 12:00 AM