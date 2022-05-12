May 12, 2022
IT'S A START...:
Biden administration cancels Alaska oil and gas lease sale (SARA COOK, WEIJIA JIANG, MATTHEW MOSK, MAY 11, 2022, CBS NEWS
The Biden administration has canceled one of the most high-profile oil and gas lease opportunities pending before the Interior Department. The decision, which halts the potential to drill for oil in over 1 million acres in the Cook Inlet in Alaska, comes at a challenging political moment, when gas prices are hitting painful new highs.
...now hike gas taxes.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 12, 2022 12:00 AM