May 12, 2022
BECAUSE PUTINISM IS TRUMPISM:
57 Extremist House Republicans Vote No On Ukraine Aid (Emily Singer, May 12 | 2022, National Memo)
Nearly five dozen House Republicans voted against a $40 billion aid package to help Ukraine fight off the violent Russian invasion of their country.The aid package still passed the House by a vote of 368-57, with every Democrat voting in favor of helping Ukraine beat back Russian President Vladimir Putin, whose violent invasion has led to nearly more than 2,400 civilian deaths and thousands more injuries, according to the United Nations.The bill includes both military funding to help the Ukrainians fight back against their Russian aggressors, as well as humanitarian aid to help the struggling citizens in the war-torn country.
There's a reason these people supported Vlad's assistance to Donald.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 12, 2022 12:00 AM