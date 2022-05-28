IT'S IMPOSSIBLE TO OVERSTATE DEFLATIONARY PRESSURES:

Dutch researchers have done the "impossible."





By creating a new kind of superconductor, they have potentially unlocked a technology that could make computers hundreds of times faster -- a breakthrough potentially on the scale of the first electronics revolution.





"This will influence all sorts of societal and technological applications," researcher Mazhar Ali from the Delft University of Technology (TU Delft) predicts. "If the 20th century was the century of semi-conductors, the 21st can become the century of the superconductor."