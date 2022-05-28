May 28, 2022
ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:
Trump's federal suit against New York AG is dismissed (Ben Protess and William K. Rashbaum, 5/27/22, New York Times)
In the latest legal blow to Donald Trump, a federal judge Friday dismissed a lawsuit the former president filed that sought to halt the New York attorney general's civil investigation into his business practices.The ruling, in federal court in Albany, was Trump's second defeat related to the investigation in two days. On Thursday, an appellate court ordered Trump and two of his children to sit for questioning under oath from the office of the state attorney general, Letitia James.
