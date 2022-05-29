CAN WE SWAP OUT THE NATIVES?:

Kelin Funes, a senior at Boston International High school, poses for a portrait at school. An honors student and former English learner, Funes will attend UMass Lowell in the fall, with hopes for a career in biotechnology.ERIN CLARK/GLOBE STAFF

The familiar tale about English language learners emphasizes failure: they lag behind other students, drop out at higher rates, and are less likely to pass standardized exams.





But there is a lesser-known flip side to that story, one that advocates are working harder to promote: Former English learners -- students who were once ELs, and shed that status when they mastered English -- often emerge as high achievers, matching or surpassing their peers' performance in school and on standardized tests, including the Massachusetts Comprehensive Assessment System, or MCAS.



