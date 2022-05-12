May 12, 2022
IT'S A UNIPOLAR WORLD:
Finnish Leaders Want NATO Membership 'Without Delay' Amid Russia's War In Ukraine (RFE, 5/12/22)
As heavy fighting continues to rage in eastern Ukraine, Finland has said it intends to apply to join NATO "without delay," in a major policy shift that sees the Nordic country, which shares a long border with Russia, abandoning decades of neutrality."NATO membership would strengthen Finland's security. As a member of NATO, Finland would strengthen the entire defense alliance. Finland must apply for NATO membership without delay," Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said in a joint statement on May 12.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 12, 2022 12:00 AM