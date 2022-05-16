May 16, 2022
IT SHOULDN'T REQUIRE HEROISM TO GO TO CHURCH...:
California churchgoers detained gunman in deadly attack (DAMIAN DOVARGANES and CHRISTOPHER WEBER, 5/15/22, AP)
Between 30 and 40 members of the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church were gathered for lunch after a morning church service at Geneva when gunfire erupted shortly before 1:30 p.m., officials said. When deputies arrived, parishioners had the gunman hog-tied and in custody."That group of churchgoers displayed what we believe is exceptional heroism and bravery in intervening to stop the suspect. They undoubtedly prevented additional injuries and fatalities," Hallock said. "I think it's safe to say that had people not intervened, it could have been much worse."
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 16, 2022 12:00 AM