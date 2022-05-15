A RACE OR A RELIGION?:

"There is a clear contradiction between the nation-state law in its current form and the praise given to Lt. Col. Mahmoud Kheir el-Din," Liberman said in a tweet.





"We have an opportunity to fix the nation-state law and formalize the Declaration of Independence as a Basic Law," he argued, calling on the opposition and coalition to reevaluate the contested law and "to do what's necessary rather than settling for words like 'brothers in arms' in regard to the Druze community."





The law has drawn criticism for discriminating against minorities and especially against Druze citizens, many of whom serve in senior positions in the Israeli military and other state agencies.



