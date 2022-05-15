May 15, 2022
A RACE OR A RELIGION?:
Liberman says Israel should 'fix' nation-state law as Druze officer hailed a hero (TOBIAS SIEGAL , 5/15/22, Times of Israel)
"There is a clear contradiction between the nation-state law in its current form and the praise given to Lt. Col. Mahmoud Kheir el-Din," Liberman said in a tweet."We have an opportunity to fix the nation-state law and formalize the Declaration of Independence as a Basic Law," he argued, calling on the opposition and coalition to reevaluate the contested law and "to do what's necessary rather than settling for words like 'brothers in arms' in regard to the Druze community."The law has drawn criticism for discriminating against minorities and especially against Druze citizens, many of whom serve in senior positions in the Israeli military and other state agencies.Last year, he said in an interview with Channel 12 that the law should not have been enacted and should be amended to reflect "word for word" the 1948 Israeli Declaration of Independence, applying the value of "equality" to Israel's Basic Laws.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 15, 2022 12:00 AM