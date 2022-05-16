May 16, 2022
HIS IDEOLOGY IS SO OPAQUE...:
Officials say Buffalo shooter researched, targeted black neighborhood (CAROLYN THOMPSON and MICHAEL BALSAMO, 5/15/22, Times of Israel)
A preliminary investigation found Gendron had repeatedly visited sites espousing white supremacist ideologies and race-based conspiracy theories and extensively researched the 2019 mosque shootings in Christchurch, New Zealand, and the man who killed dozens at a summer camp in Norway in 2011, the law enforcement official told AP.Federal agents served multiple search warrants and interviewed Gendron's parents, who were cooperating with investigators, the law enforcement official said.Portions of the Twitch video circulating online showed the gunman firing volley after volley of shots in less than a minute as he raced through the parking lot and then the store, pausing for just a moment to reload. At one point, he trains his weapon on a white person cowering behind a checkout counter, but says "Sorry!" and doesn't shoot.Screenshots purporting to be from the broadcast appear to show a racial slur targeting Black people scrawled on his rifle, as well as the number 14 -- likely referencing a white supremacist slogan.
Upstate Paper Blasted Stefanik For Parroting 'Replacement' Rhetoric Months Ago (Bob Brigham, May 16 | 2022, National Memo)
In September of 2021, the newspaper's editorial board wrote about the conspiracy theory."Back in 2017, white supremacists marched in Charlottesville, Va., carrying torches and chanting, 'You will not replace us' and 'Jews will not replace us.' Decent Americans recoiled at the undeniable echo of Nazi Germany," began the editorial, which was illustrated with a photo of the notorious Charlottesville tiki torch march."That rhetoric has been resonating ever since in the right wing, repackaged lately in what's known as 'replacement theory,' espoused by conservative media figures like Fox News' Tucker Carlson. And it has seeped into the mainstream political discourse in the Capital Region, where Rep. Elise Stefanik has adapted this despicable tactic for campaign ads," the editorial board wrote.Stefanik, the chairwoman of the House Republican Conference, is the third-ranking Republican in Congress.
Tucker Carlson pushing Great Replacement Theory, all in one place, courtesy of the @MehdiHasanShow on @MSNBC.— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 16, 2022
Watch/share/be disgusted:pic.twitter.com/uwOeYkWHSW
