VS iDENTITY:

As Latter-day Saints, our scriptures teach of many anti-Christs who teach damnable philosophies, and then murder to try and make them come to fruition. This murderer then joins a list of anti-Christs-a man who pulls people away from Jesus by perverting the gospel of peace.





President Russell M. Nelson's well-timed words the day after the attack reminds us that we are all children of God. This senseless murder took the lives of ten children of God.



