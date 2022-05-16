May 16, 2022
VS iDENTITY:
"BLACK LIVES MATTER! THAT IS AN ETERNAL TRUTH." (Public Square, May 15, 2022)
As Latter-day Saints, our scriptures teach of many anti-Christs who teach damnable philosophies, and then murder to try and make them come to fruition. This murderer then joins a list of anti-Christs-a man who pulls people away from Jesus by perverting the gospel of peace.President Russell M. Nelson's well-timed words the day after the attack reminds us that we are all children of God. This senseless murder took the lives of ten children of God.Rather than allow ourselves to be desensitized to the racism around us by the constant calls of those who have diluted this idea, we should each work to root out the hate, racism, and identity politics that motivated this killing from our nation, communities, and our own hearts.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 16, 2022 12:00 AM