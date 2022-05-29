May 29, 2022
ALL HE HAD TO DO WAS NOT BE DONALD:
More baby formula shipments arrive from overseas in an effort to ease the shortage (Emma Bowman, 5/28/22, NPR)
The U.S. will distribute another 1.25 million cans of baby formula in effort to replenish the country's dire supply in the coming weeks, the Food and Drug Administration says.That stock will bring the total imported supply of baby formula product to the equivalent of 30 million 8-ounce bottles, since the Biden administration began its effort to alleviate the national shortage.
Open the Borders.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 29, 2022 12:00 AM