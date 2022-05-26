THE LOST CAUSE:

The Justice Department has stepped up its criminal investigation into the creation of alternate slates of pro-Trump electors seeking to overturn President Biden's victory in the 2020 election, with a particular focus on a team of lawyers that worked on behalf of then-president Donald Trump, according to people familiar with the matter.





A federal grand jury in Washington has started issuing subpoenas in recent weeks to people linked to the alternate elector plan, requesting information about several lawyers, including Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani and one of his chief legal advisers, John Eastman, one of the people said.



