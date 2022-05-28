May 28, 2022
NOW AGREE TO TAX IT:
Key nations agree to halt funding for new fossil fuel projects (Brady Dennis, 5/27/22, The Washington Post)
Top environmental ministers from the Group of Seven major industrial countries agreed Friday to end government financing for international coal-fired power generation and to accelerate the phasing out of unabated coal plants by the year 2035.The group said that it would aim to have "predominantly decarbonized electricity sectors by 2035."The commitments on the phaseout of coal plants will particularly affect Japan, which relies heavily on coal-fired power plants.
Posted by Orrin Judd at May 28, 2022 12:00 AM