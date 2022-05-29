May 29, 2022
CAIN BECOMES ABEL:
Robot orders increase 40% in first quarter as desperate employers seek relief from labor shortages, report says (Bethany Biron, 5/29/22, Business Insider)
As employers around the country seek ways to fill labor gaps, many are increasingly turning to the assistance of automated technology and robots.While pivoting to automation is certainly not a new phenomenon, it's become a salve for companies struggling to meet demand in a recent tight market, the Wall Street Journal reported. Robot orders increased 40% in the first quarter of 2022, and were up 21% overall in 2021, according to the Association for Advancing Automation, driving the industry to an estimated value of $1.6 billion."People want to remove labor," Ametek Inc. CEO David A. Zapico told Bloomberg in November, noting that the automatic equipment company had been "firing on all cylinders" to meet demand.
