WE'LL NEVER KNOW HOW MANY BIG MACS HE PANIC-ATE:

Just days before the US Capitol riot, White House officials started providing fewer details about then-President Donald Trump's calls and visits, the person in charge of compiling those activities for the official record told the House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, according to two sources with knowledge of the probe.





The committee interviewed Trump's presidential diarist roughly two weeks ago. That interview has not been previously reported, nor has the testimony describing a noticeable drop-off in information provided by Oval Office staff leading up to January 6.





Other witnesses also have told the panel there was significantly less information being shared with those involved in White House record-keeping during the same time period, according to three sources familiar with the investigation.

One source described how White House record-keepers appeared to be "iced out" in the days leading up to January 6.





"The last day that normal information was sent was the 4th," said another source familiar with the investigation. "So, starting the 5th, the diarist didn't receive the annotated calls and notes. This was a dramatic departure. That is all out of the ordinary."