ALWAYS BET ON THE dEEP sTATE:

Here's a reality that the insurrectionists who besieged the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, are now learning: When you physically attack a public institution and commit crimes against civil authorities, the criminal charges -- such as "seditionist conspiracy" -- you inevitably face are just the beginning. Just wait 'til the civil courts, where the people you have harmed get to sue you for damages, weigh in.





Just ask Stewart Rhodes and his compatriots in the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, who already face those daunting criminal charges. This week they were added to the federal civil lawsuit filed late last year by D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine seeking to hold those groups, as well as others involved in the violent attack on the Capitol, financially culpable for the millions of dollars in damage they caused, including injuries to Capitol Police officers.





"We're committed to bankrupting the Oath Keepers and Proud Boys who conspired in the attack," Racine tweeted.