HOPEFUL SKEPTICS:

So why do we choose to believe in a framework where suffering and violence seem to be the world's most fundamental realities? How can pain and suffering coexist with these small joys that we experience daily?

Dostoevsky's answer to the second question is based on his conviction that hope is an essential part of the human spirit. In The Brothers Karamazov, Ivan Karamazov curses God to his brother, Alyosha, for the murder of innocent children. He writes a short story--"The Grand Inquisitor"--spurning God for enslaving humans in a world of suffering by making them dependent on faith. Nonetheless, Ivan declares he will always love life's small beauties, although it defies his own intellect:





I have a longing for life, and I go on living in spite of logic. Though I may not believe in the order of the universe, yet I love the sticky little leaves as they open in spring. I love the blue sky, I love some people, whom one loves you know sometimes without knowing why. I love some great deeds done by men, though I've long ceased perhaps to have faith in them, yet from old habit one's heart prizes them.





Despite the violence and heartache he witnesses in the world, he yet experiences--perhaps irrationally--a love of sticky little leaves because he innately believes them to be good. Ivan cannot extinguish the hope he has from the objects the world presents to him, a small but potent joy in the deepest core of his being.





Humans thus believe in bringing about a better world, despite rationality or external circumstances. In the wake of the somber aftermath of capitol riots and stark political polarization that divide our society, Amanda Gorman's poem was still met with resounding approbation at President Biden's inauguration. She declared, "For there is always light, / if only we're brave enough to see it / if only we're brave enough to be it." The very fact that this desire to see light exists proves that darkness has not overcome our world entirely. And we not only wish to hope, but we do hope. The human spirit holds belief in a better day as its impetus for living. It is natural for us to want to believe in the goodness of the world because it makes us feel joy.