April 3, 2022
THE WORLD CAN'T ACTUALLY GET MORE UNIPOLAR:
A new world order is emerging -- and the world is not ready for it (Frederick Kempe, 4/03/22, CNBC)
In all my many travels to the Mideast over the years, I have never heard this level of frustration from Mideast government officials with American policymakers.That said, they are watching Ukraine with fascination, because a Ukrainian victory -- with a strong, united West behind it -- would force a rethink about U.S. commitment and competence and shift the trajectory of declining transatlantic influence and relevance.
Just because they haven't accepted it yet doesn't mean they aren't at the End of History. Their systems don't work.
