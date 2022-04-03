April 3, 2022
THE WAGES OF nATIONALISM:
'A Nail In The Coffin': Tech Workers Are Fleeing Russia And The Impact Will Last For Years (Todd Prince, 4/03/22, Radio Free Europe)
Between 50,000 and 70,000 tech workers have left the country since late February, Sergei Plugotarenko, the head of the Russian Association of Electronic Communication, told a parliamentary hearing on March 22 dedicated to helping the IT industry weather the economic crisis triggered by the war and sanctions.He warned that a "second wave" of as many as 100,000 IT specialists could leave next month.
