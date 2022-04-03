ALL COMEDY IS CONSERVATIVE (expletive alert):

"He's (expletive) crazy!" Sununu said in salty remarks that roasted members of both parties as well as the Washington journalists who cover them. The governor added: "The press often will ask me if I think Donald Trump is crazy. And I'll say it this way: I don't think he's so crazy that you could put him in a mental institution. But I think if he were in one, he ain't getting out!"





Sununu also spoke of being left astonished by an encounter with Trump when the former president was visiting New Hampshire for a political rally.





After greeting Trump at the airport, Sununu said Trump insisted he ride with him to the venue. Sununu said that Trump spent most of the ride obsessing over his polling numbers, but at one point broke his train of thought to point out that all the people holding American flags along the motorcade route were his fans.





Trump pointed to one man with a flag and sign before Trump returned to the topic of polling, Sununu recalled.





"I can't help but notice the guy he pointed at, the sign he's holding says, '(expletive, Trump!)," Sununu joked.