April 28, 2022
THE TIGHTENING NOOSE:
Judge Says Real Estate Giant Broke Rules for Trump (Jose Pagliery, Apr. 28, 2022, Daily Beast)
A New York judge has determined that Cushman & Wakefield, one of the world's largest real estate firms, broke its own rules to appease the Trump Organization and the former American president's chronic practice of inflating the value of his properties.Judge Arthur F. Engoron's surprising assertions were included in his court order on Wednesday, in which he formally directed Cushman & Wakefield to turn over documents to the New York attorney general's office.
