nATIONALIST ECONOMICS IS ODD:

Abbott's political theatrics, according to Perryman, not only affected the Texas economy, but the U.S. economy in general. Texas isn't necessarily the final destination for Mexican goods that enter the U.S. via the Lone Star State, and those trucks often make their way to the Midwest and other parts of the U.S. to deliver a variety of fruits and vegetables.





The economic losses, Perryman reports, will be difficult or "impossible" to make up.



