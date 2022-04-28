April 28, 2022
nATIONALIST ECONOMICS IS ODD:
Abbott's Border 'Inspection' Stunt Cost Texas Economy Over $4 Billion (Alex Henderson, April 28 | 2022, National Memo)
Abbott's political theatrics, according to Perryman, not only affected the Texas economy, but the U.S. economy in general. Texas isn't necessarily the final destination for Mexican goods that enter the U.S. via the Lone Star State, and those trucks often make their way to the Midwest and other parts of the U.S. to deliver a variety of fruits and vegetables.The economic losses, Perryman reports, will be difficult or "impossible" to make up.In a report published on April 20, Perryman explains, "The recent slowdowns due to additional inspections disrupted these patterns, resulting in not only spoilage of perishable items, but also, production delays. Given the strained capacity at the border in normal times, it will be difficult and, in many instances, impossible to 'catch up.'"
