April 28, 2022
IT'S OUR WAR:
'Enormous impact': US intelligence prevented the fall of Kyiv (Rozina Sabur, April 28, 2022, SMH)
America helped foil Moscow's efforts to take Kyiv and repelled its advances elsewhere by sharing such detailed intelligence that Ukraine knew exactly when and where Russian bombs would fall, it has emerged.In an unprecedented information-sharing operation, US spy agencies divulged the co-ordinates of Russian forces and aircraft to Ukrainian troops, allowing them to pre-empt attacks.
