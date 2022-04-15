THE FUTURE ALWAYS HAPPENS WHILE YOU'RE SWEARING IT CAN'T:

The pipeline of solar, wind, and storage projects in interconnection queues across the United States has soared to a record 1,300GW, according to new research published this week by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab).





The Berkeley Lab study - which analysed electricity markets accounting for 85% of all US electricity load - identified over 1,400GW worth of total generation capacity seeking interconnection.





This included 676GW of solar capacity, 275GW of wind capacity, and 427GW of storage.



