April 15, 2022
THE FUTURE ALWAYS HAPPENS WHILE YOU'RE SWEARING IT CAN'T:
US wind, solar and storage transmission queue soars to record 1,300GW (Joshua S Hill 15 April 2022, Renew Economy)
The pipeline of solar, wind, and storage projects in interconnection queues across the United States has soared to a record 1,300GW, according to new research published this week by Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory (Berkeley Lab).The Berkeley Lab study - which analysed electricity markets accounting for 85% of all US electricity load - identified over 1,400GW worth of total generation capacity seeking interconnection.This included 676GW of solar capacity, 275GW of wind capacity, and 427GW of storage."The sheer volume of clean energy capacity in the queues is remarkable," said Joseph Rand, a senior scientific engineering associate at Berkeley Lab. "It suggests that a huge transition is underway, with solar and storage taking a lead role."
