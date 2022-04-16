BOY, THE rIGHT SURE DOES HATE WOMEN:

When fresh allegations of domestic violence were lodged against former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens last month, one of his Republican rivals for the state's open Senate seat, Representative Vicky Hartzler, stepped up and called for him to end his campaign.





Then she moved on to an issue perhaps more resonant with Republican primary voters: transgender women in sports.





"Eric Greitens is a toxic candidate unfit to hold office," Michael Hafner, a spokesman for Ms. Hartzler's Senate campaign, said, before declaring the central message of her campaign: "Missouri family values, freedom, and taking back our country."



