PUTINISM IS TRUMPISM:

Ukraine's successful defense has required several factors, including the bravery and skill of its armed forces and continued Russian bungling. But it has also relied on a unified and energetic response from its western allies, which has included moral solidarity, economic sanctions, intelligence sharing, and a massive infusion of weapons. If Trump still occupied the Oval Office, none of these would be occurring.





A month ago, Trump's close friend and supporter Sean Hannity tried repeatedly to coax him to call Vladimir Putin a bad person or admit his slaughter of civilians was wrong. Trump kept refusing. After Trump declined the first opportunity, Hannity offered another: "You came under some fire when you said that Vladimir Putin is very smart. I think I know you a little bit better than most people in the media, and I think you also recognize he's evil, do you not?"





After Trump declined again and boasted of his closeness with Putin, Hannity tried suggesting Russia was an "enemy" Trump was strategically keeping close. Trump declined that opportunity, too, saying, "I got along with these people. I got along with them well."





Last night, Hannity tried again. Referring back to their previous conversation, he asked Trump if Russia's invasion was "evil." Trump declined, instead ranting about the weakness of NATO...