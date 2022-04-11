April 11, 2022
THE ABRAHAM ACCORDS:
Trump alums cash in on Saudi ties (Dan Primack, 4/11/22, Axios)
Two former top officials in the Trump White House have secured billions of dollars from the Saudi government, in the form of investments in their new private equity funds, the New York Times reports.Driving the news: Jared Kushner's firm, Affinity Equity, scored a $2 billion commitment from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, while former Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's Liberty Strategic Capital secured $1 billion.
Permission to crush democracy comes cheap these days.
Posted by Orrin Judd at April 11, 2022 12:00 AM